Kristalina Georgieva: Half of the EU countries will be in Recession next year

Business | November 8, 2022, Tuesday // 20:20
Bulgaria: Kristalina Georgieva: Half of the EU countries will be in Recession next year Kristalina Georgieva

We expect a slowdown in growth in the major economies - China, USA, EU in 2023. In the EU, most likely half of the member states will be in recession by 2023”, said Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund.

She adds that the IMF's expected global growth of 2.7% is the lowest in decades, if you do not count the contraction of economies due to the epidemic of COVID-19 and the global financial crisis of 2008. Kristalina Georgieva believes that Bulgaria is in a relatively good position, as a result of decades of financial stability, but the country's indicators are deteriorating. "The price at which debt can be issued is rising, not because we are doing something wrong, but because international conditions are changing," is her opinion. The head of the IMF emphasized that it is important to have a working plan that protects the interests of Bulgaria and the EU.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgieva, recession, world, Bulgaria, prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria