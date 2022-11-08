Kristalina Georgieva: Half of the EU countries will be in Recession next year
“We expect a slowdown in growth in the major economies - China, USA, EU in 2023. In the EU, most likely half of the member states will be in recession by 2023”, said Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund.
She adds that the IMF's expected global growth of 2.7% is the lowest in decades, if you do not count the contraction of economies due to the epidemic of COVID-19 and the global financial crisis of 2008. Kristalina Georgieva believes that Bulgaria is in a relatively good position, as a result of decades of financial stability, but the country's indicators are deteriorating. "The price at which debt can be issued is rising, not because we are doing something wrong, but because international conditions are changing," is her opinion. The head of the IMF emphasized that it is important to have a working plan that protects the interests of Bulgaria and the EU.
