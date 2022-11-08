Rumen Radev presented Bulgaria's bid to Host COP29 in 2024

During his speech at the 27th UN climate change conference in Egypt, President Rumen Radev presented Bulgaria's bid to host the 29th climate conference in 2024 (COP29):

"To really show that we have serious ambitions in this area and serious opportunities. Along with the stable geopolitical positioning of the country, this will have a huge contribution to the economy... You can only imagine what this means as a contribution to tourism, to transport, to communications and the media, for agriculture, the food industry and many, many other sectors of our economy".

In front of journalists, Radev emphasized the development of sustainable new technologies for low-emission energy and recalled that Bulgaria has good natural conditions and prepared personnel in the energy sector.

The University of Mining and Geology and the Technical University in Sofia are working on a project to store energy in an ecological way under the Maritsa Basin, Radev added:

"This huge power and potential that we have to build, a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of more than 12 gigawatts can compress air or water, we also have water, so that we close the 24-hour cycle of solar energy production and store energy in large quantities cleanest, ecological, nature-friendly. In this way, we can also balance the energy systems of the countries around us. We can also produce in this region the energy of the future - green hydrogen, we can export it. I expect much more energetic actions and the most - to finally have the long-awaited energy strategy".

/BNR