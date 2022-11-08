Over 12,000 Illegal Migrants were detained in Bulgaria for the first 9 months of 2022

Over 12,000 illegal migrants were caught in Bulgaria during the first nine months of the year. This is indicated by the statistics of the Ministry of the Interior. In the month of September alone, there are over 2,800 detainees.

In September of this year, a total of 2,822 illegal migrants were detained, of which 563 were at the entrance to Bulgaria, and 381 at the exit, without registration by the authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 1878 of the migrants are settled in the interior of the country.

Their number is 23.3% more compared to the previous month of August, when 2,288 illegal migrants were caught.

The Border Police added that in the period from January to September of this year, a total of 12,740 illegal migrants were detained. Of these, 1,855 entered the state border, 1,759 exited without registration, and 9,126 settled inside the country. The increase compared to the same period last year, when 6,560 migrants were detained, is nearly 2.06 times.

/BNR