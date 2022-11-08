After the Border Tragedy: Turkey’s Ambassador to Bulgaria was summoned to the Foreign Affairs Ministry

Turkish Ambassador Eileen Sekizkök was summoned to a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dedicated to the tragic incident last night on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. This was announced by Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov after a meeting with the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

"At the moment, efforts are being made to clarify exactly what happened. In the meantime, however, Deputy Minister Konstantin Kodjabashev has invited the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Sofia for a meeting, during which we will seek cooperation of the Turkish side in the case, we will express concern about what is happening on both sides of the border, and if necessary we will offer assistance for common actions to clarify what happened," said Minister Milkov.

Turkish Interior Minister: I learned with great sadness about what happened at the border

Turkish Minister of the Interior Süleyman Soylu commented on social networks the tragic case in which a Bulgarian border guard died.

Soylu wrote that he learned about the incident with great sadness and expressed his condolences to his colleague Ivan Demerdzhiev.

His publication has also been uploaded to the website of the Turkish Ministry of Interior.

This is the first public reaction by the Turkish authorities after the shooting across the border in which a Bulgarian policeman died.

Edirne, Lalapaşa ilçesi Bulgaristan sınırında bir Bulgaristan Polis Memurunun silahla vurularak hayatını kaybettiğini teessürle öğrendim.



Kıymetli mevkidaşım, Bulgaristan İçişleri Bakanı Sn. Ivan Demerdzhiev'e ve Bulgaristan halkına başsağlığı dileklerimi iletiyorum...⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9vXmAPmwfw — Süleyman Soylu (@suleymansoylu) November 8, 2022

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR