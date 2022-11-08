Bulgaria: Heating will be Turned On in Sofia this Week

“Toplofikacia Sofia” (Heating Systems Sofia) announced that it is beginning to turn on the heating from the middle of this week. The reason is that the condition has been met for three consecutive days with an average day-night temperature lower than +12°C, and the forecast is for a permanent cold.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has informed the company that from 9.11.2022, the average day and night temperatures are expected to drop to +10 C°.

Heat energy will be supplied first to schools and kindergartens, and then to administrative and residential buildings.

"Toplofikacia Sofia" reminds its customers to complete all repairs on internal installations and to fill them if they are drained. The heating will not be switched on in buildings where the internal heating installation is not filled.

The company advises users to open the valves of their radiators to the maximum extent in order to avoid additional venting of the heating elements. Another recommendation to consumers is to check the displays on the electronic partitioning devices mounted on the radiators and, if they find an irregularity, to contact their heat accountant.

For additional information regarding the start of the heating season, customers can call the phone number 0 700 11 111, as well as through the company's digital information channels.

Since July 1 this year, the price of heating and hot water in Sofia has risen by 20 percent due to the suspension of natural gas supplies from Russia and the subsequent gas crisis on an international scale. This is something we will see in the months with heat supply, as outside of them the bills are significantly lower. A review may come at the end of the year, especially since the price of natural gas has halved in the meantime.

The capital’s heating system is the largest consumer of natural gas in Bulgaria and has accumulated over BGN 1 billion in debt to the state gas supplier Bulgargaz, half of which comes from the difference between the market price of the raw material and the regulated price for consumers, and the rest from ineffective management. In September, the cabinet discussed the transfer of ownership of the company to the state under the "debt-for-property" scheme, with the intention of subsequently looking for a potential investor.

/Dnevnik