Scholz warned about the Resurgence of Fossil Fuels

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged COP27 participants not to lose sight of the renewable energy targets.

"There should not be a global fossil fuel renaissance," Scholz said in a speech in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

"And for Germany I can say: there won't be one," he said.

Germany has long been dependent on imports from Moscow to meet its energy needs. Thus, the country is struggling to increase its supplies in the face of potential shortages in winter.

As a result, the decision was made to restart the shutdown coal-fired power plants "for a short time," Scholz said.

Germany "will stick to its refusal of coal", assured the chancellor.

As well as ditching coal, Germany is investing billions in new infrastructure to import natural gas from new sources, such as the US or Qatar.

These liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals will eventually be converted to import hydrogen, officials said.

The pressure Russia was able to exert by cutting supplies showed that transitioning away from fossil fuels was a "security policy imperative," the chancellor said.

Less global warming means "fewer droughts and floods, fewer conflicts over resources, less hunger and fewer bad harvests - and more security and well-being for all," he said.

Germany will increase its investment in international environmental protection programs, Scholz said. The total amount will reach 6 billion euros, reported AFP.

Funds for forest protection alone will be doubled to two billion by 2025, said the Ministry of Development.

