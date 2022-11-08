Elon Musk has endorsed the Republicans ahead of the US Midterm Elections

The owner of "Twitter" Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, recommended that voters choose the Republican candidates for the US Congress in today's midterm elections, reported "Reuters".

"To independent-minded voters: shared power limits the worst excesses of both parties, so I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is held by Democrats," Musk said on Twitter.

After Musk bought Twitter, rights groups criticized his stance on moderating content on the social network, citing his declared support for absolute freedom of speech, which they say could fuel misinformation and hate speech.

President Joe Biden's US Democratic Party faces an uphill battle trying to retain control of Congress in today's election. Election projections and polls show Republicans have a very good chance of winning a majority in the House of Representatives, and control of the Senate is likely to be more contested.

Musk has previously said he would vote Republican, but has emphasized that he supports moderates on both sides of the aisle.

"Hard Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other party, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!" Musk added on Twitter.

He later said, "I'm open to the idea of ​​voting Democratic again in the future," and said he was an independent who voted Democratic in the past.

Musk is not alone among social media executives in taking overt political positions.

Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Facebook owner, Meta Platforms Inc, for example, has donated to progressive candidates and supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Like other executives, however, Sandberg did not explicitly tell her followers how to vote and tried to keep a distance between her personal biases and her work.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed a sense of alienation from both Republican and Democratic politics, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated to two nonprofits that distributed grants to government and local authorities to help them conduct elections.

Last year, Tesla moved its headquarters from California - its biggest market - to the more conservative state of Texas. Musk also moved his personal residence from California to Texas, where there is no state income tax.

In April, Musk said on Twitter that he believed that for the platform to earn "public trust, it must be politically neutral."

