COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 672 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 672, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

7,163 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.38 percent.

11 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 604 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 65 are in intensive care units. There are 103 new hospital admissions.

684 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,234,418 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 1,281,924.

In the last 24 hours, 569 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,583,739 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,931 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,281,924 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA