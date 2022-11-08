Weather in Bulgaria: Foggy in the Morning, Sunny in the Afternoon

In the hours before noon, the cloudiness over the country will be mostly significant, and in some places it will be foggy in the plains. After midday the clouds will break and reduce, in isolated areas to mostly sunny weather. A light north-westerly wind will blow. The minimum temperatures will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, and the maximum - between 14°C and 19°C.

Cloudiness will be variable along the Black Sea. Visibility will be reduced in places before noon. A light north-westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 14°-16°C. The temperature of the sea water is 16°-17°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains, and light snow will fall on the highest peaks. After lunch, the rain will stop and the clouds will break and decrease. A moderate west-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 11°C, at 2000 meters - about 5°C.

In the middle of the week, there will be more sunny hours in the mountains and mountainous regions, and in the plain part of the country in many places it will be foggy or with low clouds before noon.

An increase in cloudiness will begin on Thursday and it will be mostly cloudy over the whole country on Friday and Saturday. The probability of precipitation also increases, and maximum temperatures will decrease.

/BNT