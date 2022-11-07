Bulgaria: The Body of a Ukrainian Military Pilot was found in the Sea near Tsarevo
The body of a Ukrainian military pilot was found in the sea near Tsarevo and identified, thanks to the Burgas police.
The case dates back to September, but it became clear only today during a ceremony for the police holiday in Burgas, where Chief Inspector Hristo Ichev - head of the "Investigative" sector at the ODMVR-Burgas, received an award for his good work both in this case and in other cases for persons with unknown identity.
Chief Inspector Ichev said that the body of the Ukrainian soldier had been in the sea for at least 2-3 months. It was found wrapped in a parachute, limbless.
After a detailed analysis of the equipment on the body, the investigators contacted their colleagues from the skydiving and paragliding clubs, from there to their colleagues who were military pilots. This is how we get the information that the body is equipped with the equipment of a military pilot.
The Burgas police requested assistance from the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, who sent the characteristic data on the equipment of their planes and the pilot. According to a specific code on the uniform of the deceased, his identity was established - Colonel Mykhailo Matyushenko, who flew a Su-124 military aircraft.
It is believed to have been shot down in the Snake Island area off Odesa in the Black Sea.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 257 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Biden adviser talked to Top Russian Officials to reduce Nuclear Conflict Risk
- » Day 256 of the Invasion of Ukraine: US wants Kyiv to demonstrate Readiness for Dialogue with Moscow
- » Bulgaria is one of the Largest Indirect Suppliers of Arms to Ukraine
- » Day 255 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New Military Aid Package from the US in the Amount of 400 Million Dollars
- » Day 254 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Will there even be a Battle for Kherson
- » Ukraine: Russia is trying to include the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the Annexed regions