Bulgaria: The Body of a Ukrainian Military Pilot was found in the Sea near Tsarevo

The body of a Ukrainian military pilot was found in the sea near Tsarevo and identified, thanks to the Burgas police.

The case dates back to September, but it became clear only today during a ceremony for the police holiday in Burgas, where Chief Inspector Hristo Ichev - head of the "Investigative" sector at the ODMVR-Burgas, received an award for his good work both in this case and in other cases for persons with unknown identity.

Chief Inspector Ichev said that the body of the Ukrainian soldier had been in the sea for at least 2-3 months. It was found wrapped in a parachute, limbless.

After a detailed analysis of the equipment on the body, the investigators contacted their colleagues from the skydiving and paragliding clubs, from there to their colleagues who were military pilots. This is how we get the information that the body is equipped with the equipment of a military pilot.

The Burgas police requested assistance from the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, who sent the characteristic data on the equipment of their planes and the pilot. According to a specific code on the uniform of the deceased, his identity was established - Colonel Mykhailo Matyushenko, who flew a Su-124 military aircraft.

It is believed to have been shot down in the Snake Island area off Odesa in the Black Sea.

/BNT