Bulgaria: The Granddaughter of the Murdered Actress Violeta Doneva has been Arrested

The granddaughter of the murdered actress Violeta Doneva was arrested for the murder, and the court left her in custody permanently, and the measure can be appealed to the higher instance, BTA reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, the detained woman killed her grandmother in an extremely brutal way - multiple stab wounds with a knife to the head, neck and chest, which led to severe blood loss. Violeta Doneva was found dead in her home in the capital's "Iztok" neighborhood at the end of October.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik