Bulgaria: The Granddaughter of the Murdered Actress Violeta Doneva has been Arrested
The granddaughter of the murdered actress Violeta Doneva was arrested for the murder, and the court left her in custody permanently, and the measure can be appealed to the higher instance, BTA reported.
According to the prosecutor's office, the detained woman killed her grandmother in an extremely brutal way - multiple stab wounds with a knife to the head, neck and chest, which led to severe blood loss. Violeta Doneva was found dead in her home in the capital's "Iztok" neighborhood at the end of October.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » German company with Interest in Investing over 1 billion Euros in Northwestern Bulgaria
- » The European Commission approved the allocation of 1.37 billion Euros to Bulgaria
- » Statista: Bulgaria with the Biggest Heating Problems in the entire EU
- » Meta lays off Thousands of Employees: Loses Users, Profits Go Down
- » Twitter has asked dozens of its laid-off Employees to Return to Work
- » Advertisers abandon Twitter amid Layoffs, Elon Musk blames Activist Groups