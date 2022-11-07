Bulgaria: The Granddaughter of the Murdered Actress Violeta Doneva has been Arrested

Business | November 7, 2022, Monday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Granddaughter of the Murdered Actress Violeta Doneva has been Arrested Violeta Doneva

The granddaughter of the murdered actress Violeta Doneva was arrested for the murder, and the court left her in custody permanently, and the measure can be appealed to the higher instance, BTA reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, the detained woman killed her grandmother in an extremely brutal way - multiple stab wounds with a knife to the head, neck and chest, which led to severe blood loss. Violeta Doneva was found dead in her home in the capital's "Iztok" neighborhood at the end of October.

