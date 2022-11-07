Woman Died in a Fire in a Bulgarian Village due to carelessness when handling a Stove

A 54-year-old woman died in a fire in the Nova Zagora village of Banya, reported the press center of the regional police in Sliven.

The signal was received shortly after midnight. The cause of the fire was carelessness in handling a solid-fuel stove. The building was saved, but the household property was destroyed.

The fire was brought under control by a team of the Regional Office "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" in Nova Zagora.

From November 4 to 7, local fire crews responded to a total of 27 reports of accidents. The controlled fires, which occurred in dry grasses and waste, did not cause direct material damage. Five of them are in Kotel, six - in Nova Zagora, five - in Sliven and two - in Tvarditsa.

Attempts continue to control the fire in the "Strazko Pole" area, which occurred on Thursday, on the territory of the "Novo Selo" training ground near the village of Mokren. The most likely cause of the fire is military firing. Two military helicopters, forest officials and soldiers joined the firefighting.

