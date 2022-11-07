Day 257 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Biden adviser talked to Top Russian Officials to reduce Nuclear Conflict Risk

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Kherson has no power, Russia accuses Ukraine of "terrorism"

Russia has accused Ukraine of a "terrorist act" in which power poles were damaged between Berislav and Kakhovka in the occupied Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive on its administrative center.

Ukraine made the opposite accusation, but the result of the events was that dozens of settlements were left without electricity.

Kherson is also affected. The news was confirmed on Sunday afternoon by RIA "Novosti", when it was specified that there is no electricity in all regions of Kherson according to the utility company. This was later stated by the first deputy head of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevski. The occupation authorities also link the problem to alleged attacks on the Kakhovka dam.

Earlier, Ukrainian channels reported that the power supply had stopped throughout Kherson. According to this information, the Russians are demolishing the foundations of the pillars in the city, not the other way around.

The latest statement also came from Yaroslav Yanushevich, the governor of the Kherson region on behalf of Kyiv. According to him, the Russian forces destroyed cables on the road to Berislav with a total length of 1.5 km, as well as those to Kherson. "There will probably be no electricity in Berislav until it is completely freed from occupation."

Currently, Kherson is supplied with electricity through the territory of Crimea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced that in the course of its offensive in the region - on the way to its center Kherson and other settlements - a building with 200 Russian soldiers was shelled. Kyiv's army claims that residents of all of Berislav have been ordered to leave by November 10.

Ukraine expects new Russian attacks on its infrastructure

Ukraine is preparing for new Russian attacks against its infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko urged residents to prepare for the worst-case scenario and urgently plan to leave the city, or stay with friends or relatives.

In recent weeks, millions of Ukrainians have been intermittently without electricity and water as Russian airstrikes have targeted vital infrastructure. Power outages are also provided to avoid overload and allow for repairs.

About 40% of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks on power plants and power lines. The mayor of Kyiv has warned residents of the capital to prepare to leave the city if there is a complete loss of electricity. Vitali Klitschko called Russian attacks on infrastructure "terrorism" and "genocide". According to him, Russian President Putin is trying to destroy the Ukrainian nation. "Putin doesn't need the Ukrainians. He needs the region, he needs a Ukraine without us," Klitschko said.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, warned that Russia could "concentrate forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks against infrastructure, primarily energy".

Apart from the capital Kyiv, there are currently blackouts in six other regions.

"More than 4.5 million consumers are without electricity. Most of them are in Kyiv and Kyiv region. It is really very difficult. During the week I held several special meetings with representatives of the government, energy companies and regional administrations about possible scenarios in the energy sector. We consider each scenario in detail and prepare appropriate actions," Zelensky explained.

In his traditional address, the Ukrainian president also stated that without Tehran's support for Moscow, Ukraine would already be closer to peace. "Iran supports Russia's terrorist regime and helps to continue the war, and therefore continues the threats to the world caused by Russia's aggressive war," Zelensky stressed.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken with high-ranking Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk of the war in Ukraine escalating into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The publication cited US and allied officials as saying that Sullivan had confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The White House declined to comment on the information. Sullivan visited Kyiv on Friday and expressed to Ukrainian officials Washington's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Residents of Kyiv should be ready to leave the city

Residents of Kyiv should be ready to leave the city. This alerted the administration of the Ukrainian capital because of the ongoing Russian bombing of power plants. Up to three million people could be forced to relocate. If the power goes out completely, there will be no potable water supply, and even the sewage system will not work. The town hall urged citizens to make arrangements with relatives or acquaintances who live in other settlements. The evacuation of the city will be a measure of last resort, which is not necessary for now.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has warned everyone with property outside the capital to prepare for evacuation by stocking their homes with food and other essentials. This was said by Prof. Daniel Benatov from Kyiv.

"About 1,000 people live in my 25-story building. Here we are with electricity regime. It stops every 4 hours. So far it is calm, the most unpleasant thing is that when it happens - we cannot work normally", said Benatov. "The mayor warned us that if the electricity stops permanently, we will have problems with water supply and sewage," he added.

The mayor of Kyiv again called on the international community to put pressure on Russia over the attacks on civilian objects. The Geneva Conventions forbid such tactics, but this did not affect the actions of the Russians.

"We understand that the terrorist state is concentrating new forces and means for attacks against our infrastructure. Especially the energy one. To do so, Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are preparing our response," said the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

You shoot and forget. Ukraine uploads Storm Shadow deep strike missiles to Su-24M fighters

Polish experts from the state arms concert will help Ukraine to adapt Ukrainian Su-24M fighters so that they can carry and fire the French Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Nexta portal reported. Kyiv has already received the first missiles from Great Britain and France that allow a deep strike in the rear of the enemy.

According to Militarymonitoring and Bulgarianmilitary, who refer to unofficial information, the integration of the long-range Storm Shadow missiles, known by the abbreviation SCALP-EG, will take place in Poland, but so far there is no information in which Polish plant this will take place. According to media speculation, the possibilities are for the Military Aviation Plant in Warsaw, the Polish Aviation Plant in Mielec or the Military Aviation Plant in Bydgoszcz.

In Warsaw, they are already waiting for the arrival of the first Ukrainian plane from the 7th brigade of the tactical aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for its adaptation to the standards of the NATO armament. Polish plants have already equipped Ukrainian MiG-29s to use HARM AGM-88 anti-radar missiles. After the HARM AGM-88 was successfully used by Ukrainian MiGs to strike the Russian Saki air base in Crimea, Kyiv hopes that the new weapon will further increase the effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes, Bulgarianmilitary believes.

The price for one SCALP missile is about 1.4 million US dollars. Experts admit that this will not allow mass integration into Ukrainian aircraft, but even a few missiles of this type could seriously confuse the plans of the Russians. For now, it is certain that at least one Su-24M will be re-equipped.

The Storm Shadow, otherwise SCALP-EG, is a long-range, low-detection, tactical conventional air-to-ground supersonic guided missile. The missile is 5 meters long with a diameter of 63 centimeters and a weight of 1,300 kilograms, of which the warhead weighs 450 kilograms. It is powered by a turbojet engine, thanks to which it can reach a speed of 1000 kilometers per hour, and the range of the missile is from 250 to 400 kilometers, with versions with a range of 500 kilometers. It flies at a height of 40-150 meters.

The missile is of the "shoot and forget" type - it is controlled by an on-board computer, which after launch calculates the flight path using GPS and compares the data from the terrain with the data available in the computer. At the end of the flight, the infrared homing head is turned on for interception. The warhead is two-stage - at the moment of impact, the first element burns a hole, for example, in the counter, through which the second part enters, thanks to which all the energy of the ammunition is used to destroy the target. Hitting accuracy ranges from 1 to 3 meters.

Storm Shadow is designed to destroy stationary and mobile targets, as well as bunkers - it can destroy reinforced concrete with a thickness of 2 to 4 meters. The low radar emission makes the missile virtually invisible to enemy radars. It is in service with the armies of France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Greece.

Russia is unlikely to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine, according to ISW

The use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine is unlikely. Moscow is taking measures to de-escalate its own nuclear rhetoric, say analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), cited by UNIAN.

Russia may continue to threaten a nuclear strike to try to influence Ukraine through its Western allies. However, such tactics will lead to failure in attempts to forcibly bring Kyiv to the negotiating table.

"Ukraine and its international supporters have made it clear that they will not agree to armed negotiations and will not give up Ukraine's sovereign right to its territories," the statement added.

In recent months, Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan has held secret talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and the Russian president's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to anonymous sources, Sullivan is pushing for such contacts with Russia, although neither the White House nor the Kremlin have confirmed that they have taken place. According to the American publication, the talks touched on fears related to the escalation of the war in Ukraine and the nuclear threat, and one of the topics was the maintenance of permanent communication channels between Washington and Moscow.

Biden adviser talked to top Russian officials to reduce risk of nuclear conflict

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has held talks with senior Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk of the war in Ukraine escalating into a nuclear conflict, Reuters reported, citing the Wall Street Journal.

The paper cited US and allied officials as saying that Sullivan had confidential talks in recent months with Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The White House declined to comment on the report, and National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said: "People are saying a lot of things."

Sullivan traveled to Kyiv on Friday, where he expressed to Ukrainian officials Washington's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Iran supports Russia's terrorist regime, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Iran's arms supplies to Russia, DPA reported.

"Iran supports Russia's terrorist regime and helps perpetuate the war, and therefore perpetuates the threats to the world posed by Russia's aggressive war," Zelensky said in his daily address.

According to him, without Tehran's support for Moscow, Ukraine would already be closer to peace.

"Without Iran's intervention, the solution to the global food crisis or the energy crisis would have been more tangible," Zelensky said. "Anyone who helps Russia continue this war must also take responsibility for the consequences of this war," he added.

Tehran only admitted on Saturday that it had supplied drones to Russia, but only talked about a few units. Zelensky then accused Tehran of lying.

"We have also learned that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure," Zelensky said, referring to possible new Russian attacks, Reuters reported. "First of all, the energy structure. In particular, for this, Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are ready to respond to this," he said, but did not go into details.

The president added that more than 4.5 million consumers are already without electricity.

Yesterday, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, warned the residents of the city to anticipate the worst-case scenario, in which the capital could be left without electricity and water. He recommended that if the people of Kyiv have relatives outside the city who have an independent source of water or heating, they should consider going to their place for a while.

