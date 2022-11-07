Bulgarian Professor: Expect Outbreak of Influenza A - Peak will be in March
“It is assumed that there will be an outbreak of influenza A in our country, the peak will be in March. The combined vaccine for covid and flu has not been abandoned, now is the time to vaccinate people”, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev said on BNT
According to him, there are cases of the sub-variant of the BQ1 coronavirus in Bulgaria, and the variant is expected to dominate after the New Year.
"The important thing is that it is not so deadly. The current vaccine also protects against this variant. It is not rough as covid, the virus is milder. There are deaths because medical help is sought late," added Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev.
/BNT
