Inflation is the Number One problem for the G20 countries
Galloping inflation, a growing debt crisis and cost-of-living problems pose the biggest threats to business in G20 countries over the next two years, according to World Economic Forum data released today.
Inflation has risen to levels not seen in several decades, prompting a third of G20 countries to name rising prices as their top concern, according to the survey by the World Economic Forum's Center for the New Economy and Society.
Although central banks around the world have taken a course of aggressive monetary policy tightening, their efforts to tame inflation risk pushing the global economy into recession.
The survey, which is being conducted ahead of COP27 in Egypt and the G20 summit in Indonesia later this month, showed that environmental concerns have taken a back seat for the first time in years as the world deals with more immediate socio-economic issues ranging from the aftermath of the war in Ukraine to the cost of living crisis.
Cyber-attacks, despite the growing number of data breaches and technology-related threats, are among the least cited dangers.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Trump: "Will make Big Announcement on November 15"
- » Elon Musk has endorsed the Republicans ahead of the US Midterm Elections
- » Leader of VMRO-DPMNE demanded that Bulgaria recognize a "Macedonian Minority"
- » Germans trust more Russia's Narrative for the War - but not because of Disinformation
- » Bulgaria: The Body of a Ukrainian Military Pilot was found in the Sea near Tsarevo
- » Putin’s Chef: We Interfered, are Interfering and will Continue to Interfere in the US Elections