COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 97 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 97, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

964 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.06 percent.

4 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 639 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 60 are in intensive care units. There are 12 new hospital admissions.

9 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,233,734 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,598 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, only 2 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,583,170 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,920 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,281,252 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA