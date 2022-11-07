Bulgaria: Mostly Cloudy Weather this Week

Before midday there will be fog in many lowland areas which will gradually dissipate and the second half of the day will be mostly sunny, except for the extreme north-west where there is a chance of rain. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - a moderate wind from the east-southeast. The minimum temperatures today will still be relatively high for the period - between 7° and 12° Celsius, and the maximum - from 14°C to 19°C, in Sofia around 16°C.

It will be cloudy in the morning and along the Black Sea coast, but sunny weather will prevail there in the afternoon. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points.

In the mountains, there will be more cloud cover before noon in the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria, and in the second half of the day it will be sunny. A light wind will blow from the east-southeast, on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin - to moderate with a direction from the south. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 6°C.

In the coming days, there will be more sunny hours in the mountains and mountainous regions, and in the flat part of the country it will be foggy in many places before noon. Temperatures will already be close to the usual for November, but on Friday, with the strengthening of the northwest wind, it will start to cool down, and the probability of precipitation will increase.

/BNT