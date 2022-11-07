Protest of Emergency Teams across Bulgaria Today at Noon

November 7, 2022, Monday
Bulgaria: Protest of Emergency Teams across Bulgaria Today at Noon @Wikimedia Commons

Emergency medical teams across Bulgaria have announced a protest for today, which they have called "silent and deafening".

Today at 12:00 p.m., every ambulance on the territory of Bulgaria, regardless of where it is located, will turn on a sound and light signal for 3 minutes.

In this way, the teams insist on "decent pay, changing the category of work, identifying concrete and real steps to attract specialists into the system, as well as improving working conditions", says a letter to the media.

The medics say that if they are not heard, they will move on to further actions, without specifying what.

/BNR

