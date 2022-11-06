Day 256 of the Invasion of Ukraine: US wants Kyiv to demonstrate Readiness for Dialogue with Moscow

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Fighting continues in the Kherson region of Ukraine

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Russian-controlled region was "damaged" by a Ukrainian strike with a HIMARS missile, Russian news agencies reported, citing a message from local emergency services in Moscow-occupied territories.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has warned that Moscow's forces intend to blow up the strategic facility to cause flooding. The hydroelectric plant in southern Ukraine was captured by the Russian army at the start of its offensive. Crimea, annexed by Russia, is supplied with water from there.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military command announced a delay in the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces in the Luhansk region. The reason for this is the meteorological conditions - the muddy terrain, which does not allow the passage of wheeled vehicles.

Active fighting with the Russian occupiers is taking place in the Svatovo region, reported Roman Vlasenko, head of the Sievierodonetsk regional military administration, quoted by the UNIAN agency.

The US wants Kyiv to demonstrate readiness for dialogue with Moscow

The US has unofficially asked the authorities in Kyiv to show that they are open to negotiations with Moscow, the Washington Post reported. Amid new Russian attacks, Ukrainian authorities have accused Iran of lying about the limited supply of drones to Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have extended power cuts in the capital Kyiv and seven other regions due to the risk of overloading the power system, which has been hit hard by Russian attacks over the past three weeks.

In his late video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky again stated that the fiercest fighting is on the territory of Donbas, but emphasized that fighting continues in many other places and the lines of conflict are thousands of kilometers long.

He also commented on the Iranian foreign minister's admission that Tehran had supplied drones to Russia. Zelensky described as a lie the claims of the Islamic Republic that they were a limited number and that the delivery took place well before the start of hostilities. Kyiv forces shoot down at least 10 of these drones every day, said Zelensky.

"We know for sure that Iranian instructors have been teaching Russian terrorists how to use the drones, and Tehran is completely silent about it. If Iran continues to lie about the obvious, it means that the world will make even more efforts to investigate the terrorist cooperation of the Russian and Iranian regimes and what Russia is paying for it. There is no such thing in the modern world where any of the terrorists or their accomplices go unpunished."

Zelensky, who has repeatedly urged allies to provide more weapons, said he expected "good news" in the coming weeks, but gave no details. He added that Kyiv will launch a fundraising campaign for maritime drones next week.

Presidential adviser Mihailo Podolyak also commented on the topic. According to him, in the case of the Islamic Republic, not only sanctions and embargoes should be introduced, but also specific actions should be taken against the production of unmanned vehicles and missiles.

President Biden's administration has informally asked Ukrainian leaders to signal that they are open to negotiations with Russia and back down from their public refusal to engage in dialogue until President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported.

According to unnamed sources of the publication, the goal is not to push Ukraine to the negotiating table, but to preserve the support of other countries, whose electorates are worried that the war, which has been going on for 8 months, will be ignited for many more years.

On the one hand, the US administration promises to support Kyiv with huge amounts of aid "as long as necessary". On the other hand, they hope for a resolution of the conflict, which has had a heavy impact on the world economy and caused fears of nuclear war.

Bucharest rejected Putin's suggestions that Romania has territorial claims on Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania rejects the statements of the President of the Russian Federation in his speech on the occasion of the Day of National Unity, which "falsely suggest" that Romania has territorial claims to Ukraine.

The Ministry emphasizes that the "aggressive war" launched by Russia on February 24 is a "serious and brutal violation" of the principles of international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"In this context, Romania reaffirms its firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," said the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

On Friday, marking National Unity Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West was deliberately distorting the truth about World War II and the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany. The Kremlin leader also accused Romania and Poland of wanting territories in Ukraine, adds the Romanian information site G4Media.

Klitschko: Kyiv is threatened by blackouts

Kyiv is at risk of power, water and heat blackouts due to strikes by Russian forces on the power grid, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko told Ukrainian state television, DPA reported.

Residents of the capital should conserve their stocks and consider moving out temporarily, Klitschko said last night. He described this as a worst-case scenario. "We are doing everything possible so that it does not come to that," he emphasized. "However, we want to be open. Our enemies are doing everything they can to leave this city without heat, without electricity and without water - in a word, so that we all die," said the mayor of Kyiv. He estimates the city has about three million residents, including 350,000 internally displaced persons.

Authorities are trying to stabilize Kyiv's power grid through phased blackouts lasting several hours in parts of the city. In addition, 1,000 points were created where residents will be able to warm themselves in the event that the city's heating system is out of order.

Klitschko accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy the Ukrainian nation. "Putin doesn't need the Ukrainians. He needs the region, he needs a Ukraine without us," he said categorically.

In Melitopol, the Russian occupation authorities returned a statue of Lenin

Russian occupation authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol boasted on Saturday that they had returned a large statue of Lenin. This is happening 7 years after it was taken down, reported AFP.

Vladimir Rogov, the Moscow-appointed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, published a photo of workers putting back the Bolshevik leader's statue.

"After 7 years, the statue of Lenin returned to its place in Melitopol," reads the caption to the photo.

After the 2014 revolution in Ukraine, the removal of monuments to Soviet-era figures began as part of the country's decommunization.

This was taken as a sign of Kyiv's effort to permanently break with Russian and Soviet influence. Then Moscow was not slow to condemn these actions. Almost all Russian cities still keep Lenin statues in their central squares.

Melitopol was among the first cities to be captured after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Мелитополь, временно вернули на место Вову Л. Теперь дедушка будет показывать россиянам, на какой конкретно нахуй им надо идти https://t.co/JqsCDB7b5w #оккупация pic.twitter.com/WjZ2SM1dyW — Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) November 5, 2022

