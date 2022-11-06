COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 147 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 147, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1349 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 10.9 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 638 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 59 are in intensive care units. There are 11 new hospital admissions.

24 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,233,725 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,514 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 105 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,583,168 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,916 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,281,155 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA