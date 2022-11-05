Borissov: Government with the Third Mandate is a Possibility

“A third-term government is more likely.”

The return of the paper ballot was "an open conversation about fair elections".

This was stated on Saturday at a noon briefing by GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

“The third mandate should go where there will be a government and this should be discussed with the president”, according to Borissov.

"The parliament is currently working perfectly, great vice chairmen. The parliament is at an exceptional level," said Borissov.

He devoted a large part of his monologue to an analysis of the recent votes in the National Assembly and how the MPs from "We Continue the Change" acted and to what extent they were Euro-Atlantic. As well as thinking about machine voting, how uncertain it is.

According to Borissov, it exposed the main foundations of “We Continue the Change”

"Anti-corruption coalition - GERB, BSP, DPS, DB, "Bulgarian Rise" - both laws of WCC and the Council of Ministers were adopted in the legal commission. A huge anti-corruption coalition. It is puzzling here that WCC does not participate in a legal commission according to their law, and in the commission for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mr. Petkov suggests that it should not be considered at all. In other words, I wiped out their main opposition rhetoric in the election campaign in one fell swoop," he announced.

He also commented on military aid to Ukraine. "The Ukrainian flag has been sitting at the headquarters of GERB since the first day. A huge majority, a huge coalition - 175 ‘in favor’. It is also puzzling here that only 44 MPs from We Continue the Change supported it. The coalition ‘Vazrazhdane’ - BSP was ‘against’, added Borissov.

He then proceeded to review the vote to buy 8 new F-16s. The vote of WCC was again perplexing. 33 only supported it. And yet the "in favor" coalition was huge.

"Against - Asen Vassilev. Nice work - the one who threatened everyone with the Magnitsky law. And I have an explanation for that. I am very interested in the right-wing, the democratic, everyone who lived with the illusion that this is a pro-American party. The results of the polls are frighteningly perplexing to many of their supporters right now." “The We Continue the Change coalition led by Asen Vassilev, BSP and ‘Vazrazhdane’”, announced Borissov.

After which he continued with the next "opposition rhetoric that doesn’t hold up" by presenting the current support of GERB on the occasion of the changes in the Electoral Code for the return of the paper ballot - "we did not introduce the changes, BSP introduced them. Coalition partner, with Deputy Prime Minister Kornelia Ninova in the Petkov cabinet".

Yesterday, the GERB-DPS-BSP coalition returned the paper ballot to the first reading.

According to him, practically no one has confidence in the machines at the moment. Borissov did not provide facts for his claim of universal distrust.

"We produce software, equipment for the entire automotive industry of Germany, France, Tesla and who else, huge opportunities. Why doesn't the state launch a competition for the production of machines, Bulgarian ones. I'm just giving one example - the cash registers are produced in Bulgaria. They are more complicated than this machine. To make it a state enterprise if necessary," he continued with a flourish.

"We propose mixed voting until the Bulgarians regain their trust in the machines," added Borissov.

The GERB leader took the time to announce how no one is completely sure of the machines, including the DB.

"When Radev imposed a veto, let him say how sure he was," he added.

"We have had an open conversation about fair elections", Borissov gave his interpretation of the return of the paper ballot.

After which he made a smooth transition to the government.

"And against the background of all the good we have done and next week we will do even more, comes why there should be a regular government. How will it be configured - whether with a first, whether with a second, more likely with a third term. Here the president should also get involved. Just as Hristo Ivanov called for an advisory council. The third mandate should be discussed with the president, who accepts what," he continued.

"It is risky with the first mandate, we will propose a government, there is no way we can support theirs (We Continue the Change.)”, he added.

Regarding the upcoming meeting of WCC with GERB, Borissov said that it would be a meeting on Tuesday of experts with the participation of Desislava Atanasova, Kiril Anananiev, Denitsa Sacheva, Delyan Dobrev.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

