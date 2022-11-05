Day 255 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New Military Aid Package from the US in the Amount of 400 Million Dollars

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

The USA with a new military aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 400 million dollars

The Pentagon has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including funding for upgraded Hawk anti-aircraft missiles for air defense systems and tactical drones, as well as retooling Czech tanks, reports the Financial Times.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters the United States will pay for 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to be refurbished and funding to upgrade some Hawk air defense missiles, Reuters reported.

The move comes as Western allies look to bolster Ukraine's military as it tries to defend itself against an escalation of the conflict by Russia by more aggressively targeting Russian missile strikes on infrastructure in many of the country's biggest cities, and while Ukrainian forces are trying to continue their counteroffensive in the southern part of the country in the Kherson region.

The provision of Hawk air defense systems marks an improvement over the US provision of Stinger surface-to-air missiles since the start of the military conflict, as the Hawk systems have a longer range.

The approved new arms package is also the first by which the US has financed the sending of tanks to Ukraine since the war began. The US is funding the refurbishment of 45 T-72B tanks owned by the Czech Republic to be sent to Kyiv, while the Netherlands has a commitment to refurbish another 45 tanks to be sent to Ukraine. The Netherlands also committed to other heavy armaments worth a total of 120 million euros.

"The refurbished T-72B tanks included in this package are part of a trilateral, coordinated effort with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic," the Pentagon said in a statement.

This means a total of 90 modernized tanks, according to the Financial Times.

The new U.S. aid also includes 1,100 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems, 40 armored riverboats, funding to repair 250 M1117 armored vehicles, and tactically protected communications and surveillance systems.

With the new package, total US military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military invasion reaches $18.2 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to United States President Joe Biden as well as the American people for the new military support package announced on Friday.

"I am grateful to Joe Biden and the people of the United States for the new $400 million military aid package. For armored vehicles that will help us liberate Ukrainian land. We appreciate this continued support," he tweeted.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a surprise visit to Kyiv this evening, assuring that US support for the country would remain "firm and unwavering" beyond next week's midterm elections.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for new military aid and announced that he saw no desire from Moscow for negotiations.

Zelensky announced that the armored equipment that his country will receive will be extremely useful in the fighting and personally thanked his American colleague Joe Biden.

"The value of the package is $400 million. Specifically, it includes armored vehicles that we desperately need to advance on the front lines. I am grateful to President Joe Biden, the US Congress and the entire American people for the continued and vital aid. I would like to single out the Netherlands, which has announced its next military aid package. The amount is 125 million euros," Zelensky explained in his usual video address to the Ukrainian people.

Shortly before that, White House adviser Jake Sullivan arrived on a surprise visit to Kyiv, who said that the United States will support Ukraine as long as necessary. Zelensky awarded him with an medal.

At the same time, the Ukrainian head of state announced that Russia is trying to deceive the rest of the world by offering negotiations to end the war, and Ukraine's conditions are respect for its territorial integrity and compensation for the damage caused. He added that despite the end of the partial mobilization, Moscow continues to recruit soldiers from various regions, including the occupied territories and – quote: "sends them to their deaths".

Zelensky also announced that during the day the Ukrainian army shot down numerous Russian missiles and Iranian drones, and the fighting in Donbas remains fierce.

"These are Bakhmut and Soledar, we are holding our positions in these and other areas of Donetsk region. The Russian army has already wasted so many lives and ammunition that it probably lost more there than in the two Chechen wars combined."

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian forces are also successful in the southern direction.

To UNIAN, the head of the Southern Ukrainian command, Vladyslav Nazarov, reported about the neutralization of Russian soldiers, equipment and warehouses in the regions of Berislav and Kherson.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recommended that the civilian residents of Kherson be removed from the combat zone. This has given rise to new speculations that Russia may also militarily leave the only regional center captured after the offensive that began on February 24.

France provided a mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

A mobile DNA laboratory, provided by France, became operational in the Ukrainian city of Izyum. With its help, the identity of dead people will be established, without the need for their relatives to carry out a painful examination.

On the very first day, about 50 people took advantage of its services. The mobile laboratory is a development of the Institute for Criminal Research of the French Gendarmerie.

In his regular video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country is ready for a just peace, but he does not see a desire for negotiations on the part of Russia to end the war.

A nurse from the Kherson region was hanged because of her words: “Skadovsk is Ukraine!”

The 56-year-old nurse Tatiana Mudrenko was hanged for her pro-Ukraine position in the Russian-occupied city of Skadovsk, Kherson region, the British newspaper Financial Times reports. Tatyana's twin, Natalia Chernaya, who left the city in April, told the publication about this.

The independent Belarusian television channel NEXTA also announced the incident, citing the Ukrainian media project Medina Initsiativa for Human Rights.

According to the sister, Tatiana worked in the occupied city as a nurse, helped disabled children and had many conflicts with law enforcement. The last one is from October. According to her sister, Mudrenko had a stand-off with Ukrainian policemen who sided with the Russians, telling them: "Skadovsk is Ukraine!"

For several days, no one knew where Tatiana is. On October 15, Natalia Chernaya received a phone call from a woman who said that her twin had been executed.

"She told me that Tanya was hanged. They put something in her mouth and then hung her in front of the courthouse," says Chernaya.

The local morgue initially refused to contact Natalya, but then sent her a death certificate stating that Tatiana Mudrenko's cause of death was "mechanical asphyxiation".

"Financial Times" notes that some of the details of what happened cannot be independently verified, but journalists have seen the Ukrainian woman's death certificate, as well as correspondence between local residents and eyewitnesses, which confirm Natalia Chernaya's story.

