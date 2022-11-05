Bulgarian Families are Moving Out of the Cities and Prefer the Countryside

The number of people choosing to live in the villages near Plovdiv is increasing. The largest population increase is in the municipality of Rodopi. For the last three years, the new residents are more than 2,500 people. There is also a boom in construction, with the municipality taking second place in Bulgaria in absolute number of building permits.

Five villages near Plovdiv attract the most new residents. These are Markovo, Belashtitsa, Brani pole, Parvenets and Yagodovo. People are attracted by lower taxes, clean air and proximity to the big city. Ivan Ginchev returned from Germany and chose the village of Markovo to live and work:

Rodopi Municipality is the fastest growing municipality in Bulgaria. For 2020, it is in first place in terms of mechanical population growth, according to NSI data. The trend is towards constant population growth.

"Markovo is in first place, as over a period of three years, about 900 people have registered with a current address and, in fact, another 200 with a permanent address," declared Pavel Mihailov, mayor of the Rodopi municipality.

New kindergartens are being designed and built in the villages, because those who moved are mostly young people with two or three children each.

People also share that the village business goes well with the traditional occupations of weeding the garden and raising animals to support the household budget.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT