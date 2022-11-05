Biden: Twitter is spewing Lies all over the World

US President Joe Biden said yesterday that Elon Musk bought "Twitter" to spew lies all over the world, Reuters reported, BTA informed.

Twitter laid off half its staff yesterday, but said the cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation. This comes after advertisers pulled back amid concerns about content management.

"Now, the thing that worries us the most is that Elon Musk is buying a company that sends or simply spews lies all over the world ... There are no editors in America anymore. There are none. How do we expect children to understand what is at stake?” Biden said at a fundraising event.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier that Biden had been very clear about the need to reduce hate speech and misinformation.

"These views of his apply to Twitter, they apply to Facebook and any other social network where users can spread misinformation," the spokeswoman said.

Musk promised to restore freedom of speech while preventing Twitter from becoming a "hellscape." However, major advertisers have expressed concerns about the multi-billionaire's acquisition of the company.

