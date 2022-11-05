COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 420 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

November 5, 2022, Saturday
With the 3,987 tests performed in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, 424 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered, 55.66% of which were among unvaccinated people, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

This means that the proportion of positive tests is 10.635%.

In the last 24 hours, 11 people died from coronavirus, and 90.91% of them were not vaccinated. The total number of victims of the pandemic reached 37,914.

At the moment, 638 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 59 are in intensive care units. 86 are the new arrivals for the last day, and 67.44% of them are unvaccinated.

There are currently 9,393 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 258 people have been cured, bringing their total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,233,701.

In the last 24 hours, 1,006 doses of vaccines were administered, and since the beginning of the pandemic - 4,583,065. The number of persons with a completed vaccination cycle is 2,073,479, of which 921,017 received a booster dose, and 48,448 - and a second booster.

