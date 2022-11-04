At First Reading: Bulgarian MPs Decided: Return of the Paper Ballot

The decision was taken in plenary

The deputies have decided - they are returning the vote with a paper ballot. 125 deputies voted "for", 100 - "against", none abstained.

First on the podium was Ivaylo Mirchev, who stated that "Democratic Bulgaria" will propose changes between the first and second reading and the introduction of counting centers for the ballots.

In the hall, two more proposals were voted - by "Vazrazhdane" - for video surveillance of the counting of ballots, which was rejected, and by DB, which proposed that the parties have unlimited time with the source code from the machines' software. This proposal was accepted.

