Weekend Weather: Precipitation mainly in South-West Bulgaria

There will be precipitation, but mainly in Southwestern Bulgaria In the first weekend of November, an area of ​​low atmospheric pressure will form over the Adriatic Sea.

However, the expected rainfall will mainly affect the countries of the Western Balkans and Greece. In our country on Saturday, cloudiness will remain significant over almost the entire country. There will be no precipitation in the bright part of the day. The wind will increase around the mountains from the south-southwest. Temperatures in the morning will fluctuate around 10 degrees, and in the afternoon - in the range of 20-25 degrees, with higher values ​​in Eastern Bulgaria.

Precipitation is expected on Sunday, but it will be concentrated mostly in the western and southern regions of the country. It will rain during the day, with a tendency for the clouds to begin to break up. Daytime temperatures will be lower, especially in areas with precipitation. In the early afternoon, the thermometers will fluctuate between 16 and 21 degrees.

On Monday, precipitation will be scarce and mostly around the mountains to the west. Around the middle of the week, the clouds will break and the sun will make an appearance, and as the weekend approaches, the chance of precipitation will increase again. A cold atmospheric front is approaching, in which the wind will be strong and cold gusts, and the precipitation higher in the mountains will be snow.

From Monday onwards, however, the weather will be noticeably cooler. The mornings will get colder, and during the day the temperatures will be in the range of 16-17 degrees, up to 20 - in the traditionally warmer parts of the country.

