Job Offers on the Bulgarian Labor Market Decline
According to an analysis by the biggest employment platform in this country, the number of job advertisements in the country has gone down in October by 7% compared to September this year. The number of job offers in October is down by 3,000, totaling a little over 45,500. There are fewer job offers in practically all sectors, with the exception of “Accounting, audit and finance.”
On the other hand, the number of job offers, year over year, has gone up by 5% versus October, 2021. The seasonal character of the labor market and employment during the summer months is taken into account. However, the tendency of a decline in the number of job offers is expected to continue during the last quarter.
/BNR
