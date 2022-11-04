Job Offers on the Bulgarian Labor Market Decline

Business » INDUSTRY | November 4, 2022, Friday // 17:52
Bulgaria: Job Offers on the Bulgarian Labor Market Decline @Pixabay

According to an analysis by the biggest employment platform in this country, the number of job advertisements in the country has gone down in October by 7% compared to September this year. The number of job offers in October is down by 3,000, totaling a little over 45,500. There are fewer job offers in practically all sectors, with the exception of “Accounting, audit and finance.”

On the other hand, the number of job offers, year over year, has gone up by 5% versus October, 2021. The seasonal character of the labor market and employment during the summer months is taken into account. However, the tendency of a decline in the number of job offers is expected to continue during the last quarter.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: job, labor, market, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria