Wanted: Dangerous Syrian escaped from Prison in the Bulgarian Town of Stara Zagora
A man who escaped from a prison dormitory in Stara Zagora is wanted.
The prisoner has escaped from an external site where he works, reported BNT
He served his sentence in the open-type prison dormitory attached to the prison in Stara Zagora.
The prisoner escaped between 2.00pm and 2.30pm yesterday, BNT reported.
He is of Syrian origin, but has a Bulgarian social security number. He was serving a sentence of 1 year and 9 months for migrant trafficking. BGNES reports that he is a former soldier and very dangerous.
A few days ago, he was on trial in Sofia, where he found out that he was facing more sentences for similar activities. This is probably his motive for running away.
According to media, Deputy Minister of Justice Maria Pavlova and the Director of the Main Directorate "Execution of Punishments" in the Ministry of Justice are expected to arrive at the scene in the next few hours.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Chase and Shooting in Bulgarian Town of Silistra: Driver Attacked a Police Officer with a Knife
- » Mother and Daughter were found Dead in the Bulgarian town of Byala Slatina
- » Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: We Identified 1709 Cases of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- » Bulgaria: Man is in a Coma after a Beating in Front of a Disco in the town of Lom
- » Bulgarian Actress Violeta Doneva has been Murdered
- » BBC: Ruja Ignatova learned from Bulgarian Services that She was being Investigated by the FBI