“Democratic Bulgaria” proposes Indefinite Accommodation for Ukrainian Refugees

"Democratic Bulgaria" proposes an indefinite extension of the program for shelter and assistance to refugees from Ukraine with the status of temporary protection, in its draft decision submitted to the National Assembly.

The petitioners insist that the temporary protection should continue until the need for such assistance ceases. The government's program to host refugees from Ukraine expired on October 31 and was extended until mid-November. It is planned that the refugees will be resettled in state bases, but there are already dozens of discontented people and protests in Sunny Beach.

The political party is appealing for a permanent solution. The draft decision submitted by them obliges the Council of Ministers to report on the implementation of the previous program, to prepare estimates with the necessary funds for its continuation and to take measures for the integration of the displaced Ukrainians, including through a strategy to ensure access to social, health and educational services.

"With the approaching winter period, it is inadmissible to question Bulgaria's commitment to the care of Ukrainian citizens fleeing war, especially since it is a question of representatives of the most vulnerable groups - women, mothers with children, elderly people," is written in the motives of the importers.

DB emphasized that the end of the war in Ukraine and its consequences cannot be predicted, which necessitates the continuation of the program to assist Ukrainian refugees without setting a deadline.

At the end of winter, the government must provide an evaluation and analysis of the program and the need for adaptation, it is clear from the text submitted to the Parliament's registry.

