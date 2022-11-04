Chase and Shooting in Bulgarian Town of Silistra: Driver Attacked a Police Officer with a Knife
A car driver refused to stop when a traffic police patrol in Silistra signaled it. A pursuit of the offender followed, BNT reported quoting the police in Silistra.
The offender was forced to stop, and when he tried to be detained, he attacked a police officer with a knife
However, the second policeman managed to shoot the attacker in the leg.
The person is not in danger to life, was examined and detained.
Late on Thursday evening, the prosecutor's office in Silistra was notified, an inspection was carried out at the scene of the accident in the presence of an investigator.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Wanted: Dangerous Syrian escaped from Prison in the Bulgarian Town of Stara Zagora
- » Mother and Daughter were found Dead in the Bulgarian town of Byala Slatina
- » Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: We Identified 1709 Cases of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- » Bulgaria: Man is in a Coma after a Beating in Front of a Disco in the town of Lom
- » Bulgarian Actress Violeta Doneva has been Murdered
- » BBC: Ruja Ignatova learned from Bulgarian Services that She was being Investigated by the FBI