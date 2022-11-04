Chase and Shooting in Bulgarian Town of Silistra: Driver Attacked a Police Officer with a Knife

Crime | November 4, 2022, Friday // 10:58
Bulgaria: Chase and Shooting in Bulgarian Town of Silistra: Driver Attacked a Police Officer with a Knife

A car driver refused to stop when a traffic police patrol in Silistra signaled it. A pursuit of the offender followed, BNT reported quoting the police in Silistra.

The offender was forced to stop, and when he tried to be detained, he attacked a police officer with a knife

However, the second policeman managed to shoot the attacker in the leg.

The person is not in danger to life, was examined and detained.

Late on Thursday evening, the prosecutor's office in Silistra was notified, an inspection was carried out at the scene of the accident in the presence of an investigator.

/BNT

