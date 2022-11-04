COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 580 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

With the 5,206 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 580 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria (i.e. about 11% of those tested), according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

59.13% of new cases were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 5 people died from coronavirus (80% of them were not vaccinated), which brought the total number of victims of the disease in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,903.

Currently, 640 patients with COVID-19 are in hospitals, 57 are in intensive care units.

70 patients were newly admitted to hospitals, of which 62, 86% were not vaccinated.

There are currently 9,238 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 624 people have been cured, making their total since the beginning of the pandemic 1,233,443.

In the last 24 hours, 1,339 doses of vaccines have been administered, and since the beginning of the pandemic, the number stands at 4,582,059.

/BTA