Bulgarian Defense Minister: At this Stage We cannot provide Heavy Weapons to Ukraine

Bulgaria to provide military aid to Ukraine, decided the National Assembly with the votes of the deputies from GERB, "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria", DPS and "Bulgarian Rise". BSP and Vazrazhdane were against it.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov commented that at this stage Bulgaria cannot provide heavy weapons to Ukraine. He pointed out that this would lead to a loss of military capabilities.

Stoyanov left the plenary hall before the vote on the military aid project for Ukraine and called the possibility of providing military support "extremely conservative":

"Heavy weapons, such as the S-300 complexes, the S-125 complexes and the rest of our anti-aircraft missile complexes, as well as Su-25 and MiG-29 aircraft, cannot be given at this moment. In order to be given, we must first find replacement platforms," said Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and specified that the Ministry of Defense will conduct a full analysis to inform the deputies what military assistance our country can provide to Ukraine.

Within a month, the government must announce what weapons Bulgaria can provide to Ukraine, according to the decision adopted today by the National Assembly. The co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov commented:

"This decision in no way determines exactly what, when and how we will give military aid. This is a judgment of the executive power. And we will wait for an official report before the National Assembly on what the options are and we will debate them then. The will of the People's Representation is to provide this, which we can, as long as it does not diminish our abilities".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR