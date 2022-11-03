Mother and Daughter were found Dead in the Bulgarian town of Byala Slatina
Two dead women were found in Byala Slatina. Their relative from Knezha filed a report with the police yesterday. She stated that she could not enter their home and asked for assistance.
The police had to break down the front door of the apartment. The bodies found belong to a 57-year-old woman and her 37-year-old daughter. Pre-trial proceedings for intentional homicide have been initiated in the case.
An investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Vratsa, from where it was reported that the younger woman was registered at the Center for Mental Health and was placed several times for treatment in psychiatry.
There is evidence of mental disorders in the mother as well. There were no signs of a break-in at the home, and autopsies performed showed no signs of violence or injuries.
