Zelensky accused Russia of firing Cruise Missiles over the Black Sea Grain Corridor

A Russian plane fired two cruise missiles on Wednesday that flew over the Black Sea corridor used to export Ukrainian grain. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address late on Wednesday.

"Such Russian launches, and they happen almost daily, directly threaten food exports," the president said, as quoted by Reuters.

Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey agreed on Wednesday that the corridor would not be used by cargo ships to allow time for negotiations to bring Russia back into the deal. Moscow announced it was leaving an agreement to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea after its Black Sea fleet was attacked by drones in the port of Sevastopol.

At midday, Moscow surprisingly announced it was returning to the four-party deal after receiving written assurances from Ukraine that the 10-mile corridor and the three Ukrainian ports involved would not be used for attacks on its forces.

Zelensky stressed the importance of continuing Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea "for the whole world". He welcomed the resumption of his work and described the guarantees requested by Russia as a "failure of Russian aggression" and a demonstration of "how strong we are when we stand together."

Ukraine has made no new commitments that go beyond the terms of an agreement signed in July to free grain exports from its Black Sea ports after Russia's invasion, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

He added that Ukraine has never used the Black Sea grain "corridor" for military purposes and never intended to do so.

Eight ships loaded with Ukrainian agricultural produce are scheduled to depart for Turkey on Thursday, where, according to the agreement, their cargoes will be inspected before proceeding to their final destinations.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the departure of six vessels from Ukrainian ports on Thursday morning. He added that the operation of the corridor has been fully normalized since Russia's return to the deal.

Akar said that since the agreement was signed on July 22, 426 ships with more than 9.7 million tons of grain have left Ukraine and confirmed that Turkey is working to extend the deal beyond November 19, when the current agreement expires.

The corridor is located in neutral waters, but its exact coordinates are not publicly known.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik