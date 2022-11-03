Despite plans for Clean Air: Firewood Sales in Bulgaria have risen Dramatically since 2021

Despite the plans of the EU and individual member states, including Bulgaria, to limit the use of firewood in winter - pointed out as the source of the greatest air pollution, the country has sold over 50% more than the planned supply quantities.

This is clear from the words of the Minister of Agriculture Yavor Gechev in response to a parliamentary question.

The amount determined for 2022 for firewood for direct sales to individuals according to lists from town halls at the end of October this year amounts to 1,550,951 cubic meters, with 912,329 cubic meters sold in 2021.

At all state forest enterprises, the quantities planned for provision exceed those realized in the previous year 2021 by an average of 50%, or by more than 600,000 cubic meters. According to Gechev, all forest farms have done their best to "meet the needs of the local population as much as possible". The only problem turns out to be the capacity of logging companies, the minister claims, and points out that in them the workforce is constantly flowing to other industries, forcing forestry and hunting farms to appoint their own logging crews.

230,000 people are entitled to heating assistance, and this number is constantly growing. The aid for citizens is the result of a tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, and the Agency for Social Assistance, and the number of people covered by the measure of providing wood for the winter is constantly growing.

A report on the total amount of wood harvested by individual forest enterprises in Bulgaria shows that the most wood was cut in the South Central Subdistrict of Smolyan - 972,850 cubic meters, and the least - in the Northwestern Subdistrict in Vratsa - 365,467 m3.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture, hardwood, which is traditionally more expensive than softwood, is traded in the amount of BGN 30 to BGN 79 per cubic meter, and this price does not include transport and loading, and probably also for 1-meter trees.

/BGNES