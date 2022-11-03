Bulgaria: Small Protest against the Provision of Military Aid to Ukraine
Protest of the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" in front of the National Assembly.
The reason for the protest is that the parliament will vote on the proposals of GERB and "Democratic Bulgaria" to send military aid to Ukraine from Bulgaria.
"Vazrazhdane" opposes both propositions.
According to the protesters, Bulgaria should only be a peacemaker, but not a country that intervenes in the conflict by providing weapons to either of the two warring parties.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » At First Reading: Bulgarian MPs Decided: Return of the Paper Ballot
- » Bulgaria will Buy 8 more F-16 Fighter Jets
- » “Democratic Bulgaria” proposes Indefinite Accommodation for Ukrainian Refugees
- » Deputy FM and the Ambassador of South Africa opened the First Monument to Nelson Mandela in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister: At this Stage We cannot provide Heavy Weapons to Ukraine
- » It is Official: Bulgaria will provide Military Aid to Ukraine