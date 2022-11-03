North Macedonia accepted the Amendments against Bulgarian Cultural Clubs

With 67 "yes" votes, people's representatives from all parties in the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia adopted the changes in the Law on Associations and Foundations, which are actually directed against the creation of Bulgarian clubs in the country.

According to the law, a political party in North Macedonia cannot be registered if its name causes "incitement of national, racial or religious hatred or intolerance, ethnic intolerance, intolerance, hatred, genocide, extermination, propagation or support of fascism, Nazism, National Socialism and the Third Reich or a reference to persons and events of the past associated with fascism, Nazism, National Socialism and the Third Reich'.

This is new, since until now Article 3 of the Law on Political Parties had only the following content: "The program, statutes and activities of political parties cannot aim at:

- violent destruction of the constitutional order of the Republic of North Macedonia;

– inciting or calling for military aggression and

- inciting national, racial or religious hatred or intolerance".

This prohibition applies not only to the name of the party, but also to its constitution.

It is forbidden for the name and signs of the political party to contain symbols, words, abbreviations that cause racial or religious hatred or intolerance, ethnic intolerance, intolerance, hatred, genocide, extermination, propagation or support of fascism, Nazism, National Socialism and the Third Reich, or relating to persons and events of the past associated with fascism, Nazism, National Socialism and the Third Reich.

With the legal changes, political parties have been given a three-month period from the entry into force of the changes to harmonize their name, symbolism, program, statutes and objectives with the provisions of this law.

The bans are directly aimed at the Bulgarian clubs opened earlier this year in Bitola and Ohrid, which bear the names of VMRO leader Vancho Mihailov and Tsar Boris III.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES