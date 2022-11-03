Earthquake with a Magnitude of 5.2 in Romania - also Felt in Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale was registered at 6:50 a.m. in Romania, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the BAS confirmed for BNT.

The epicenter is 4 km from Lopatari. According to the European Seismological Center, the depth of the earthquake is 140 km.

The earthquake was felt in Ruse and other settlements in North-Eastern Bulgaria. The tremor was also felt in Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine.

There are currently no reports of casualties.

/BNT