Earthquake with a Magnitude of 5.2 in Romania - also Felt in Bulgaria
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale was registered at 6:50 a.m. in Romania, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the BAS confirmed for BNT.
The epicenter is 4 km from Lopatari. According to the European Seismological Center, the depth of the earthquake is 140 km.
The earthquake was felt in Ruse and other settlements in North-Eastern Bulgaria. The tremor was also felt in Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine.
There are currently no reports of casualties.
/BNT
