Earthquake with a Magnitude of 5.2 in Romania - also Felt in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | November 3, 2022, Thursday // 08:37
Bulgaria: Earthquake with a Magnitude of 5.2 in Romania - also Felt in Bulgaria @Pixabay

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale was registered at 6:50 a.m. in Romania, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the BAS confirmed for BNT.

The epicenter is 4 km from Lopatari. According to the European Seismological Center, the depth of the earthquake is 140 km.

The earthquake was felt in Ruse and other settlements in North-Eastern Bulgaria. The tremor was also felt in Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine.

There are currently no reports of casualties.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, Bulgaria, eartquake, magnitude
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria