COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 400 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | November 3, 2022, Thursday // 08:17
@Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 409, 59.41% of them are among unvaccinated people, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 10, of which 90% were unvaccinated.

For the detection of the new cases, 4,740 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.63%.

To date, 650 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 61 are in intensive care units. There are 90 new hospital admissions, 72.22% of them have not been vaccinated.

This brought the total number of victims of the pandemic to 37,898.

1,071 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,232,819 since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total of 1,280,004 confirmed cases. There are currently 9,287 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 918 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,580,721 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign. There are 2,073,375 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 918,801 received the first booster dose, and 46,232 received the second.

/BTA

