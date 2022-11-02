Russia sent Su-30s with Мissiles against Odesa: Аll Kh-59s were Shot Down over the Black Sea

Russian aviation carried out an air attack on Odesa at dawn on Wednesday with three Kh-59 missiles, announced operational command "South". All missiles were intercepted and destroyed by Ukrainian air defense units.

"At dawn, the enemy directed three Kh-59 cruise missiles over Odesa. From the Black Sea, the enemy tried to attack the southern part of the region with Su-30 aircraft. All missiles were shot down by air defense forces over the sea," is said in the command's report.

Also that night, air defense units destroyed six Shahed-136 kamikaze drones on their approach to Kyiv.

In Odesa, where the local public is talking about the dismantling of the monument of Catherine II in the city, the founder of the city, was transformed in the context of the war that the Kremlin Empire is waging against Ukraine. A red hood on the head and a gallows in the hand were added to the splashes of red paint, reminiscent of blood, on the plinth of the monument.

Read more from the 252nd day of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews