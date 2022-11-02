DPS at Consultations with the President: We are Open to Dialogue with Everyone

During the consultations with President Rumen Radev, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) stated that they would not set any preconditions and were open to dialogue with all parliamentary parties.

"We talk to everyone the same. There is a difference between dialogue and conversation. The constructive conversation, if we can make it purposeful, we can call it a dialogue afterwards. A dialogue with preconditions and red lines would hardly produce any product. A dialogue with dividing lines based on revenge and hatred will hardly produce a product. That's why the DPS prioritizes the dialogue", said Mustafa Karadayi.

"Judicial reform as a term and a concept is used by many political forces, but we all know that on the political field, we from DPS developed an idea for changes to the Constitution. We expected to receive some support. Alas, a part of the political representatives prefers to talk, but not to act. We prefer to do work than to talk", added Karadayi.

For his part, the president welcomed the party with the following words:

"Once again I have the pleasure of welcoming you to the presidential institution. In less than two years, Bulgarians voted 4 times for parliament. What these elections have in common is that voters did not trust any party to govern alone. They did not allow for easy coalitions. However, citizens expect their problems to be solved sustainably and efficiently. This means a regular government supported by a majority to take on the responsibility of governing in troubled times. To undertake reforms with a long-term horizon for both economic growth and modernization of the country"

After the end of the consultation, Karadayi said that the DPS offered the president, if there is a comfortable room in the presidency, "to lock us up till the white smoke". "Bulgarian citizens expect a stable government, to solve problems, but in order to solve them, the first step is to overcome the political crisis. This will not be done through pink, red and black lines", said the leader of DPS.

He reiterated again that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms has not set and will not set conditions and red lines, because they are ready for talks with all parties in the parliament. "Dividing lines and preconditions undermine the dialogue", he was categorical. “That's why today we have the same conversations with everyone. Unfortunately, we are still at the ‘talk’ level, we expect to move to the ‘dialogue’ stage”, he added.

