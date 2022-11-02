In Greece: Free Firewood for People with Low Incomes and Reduced Prices of Basic Necessities

With free firewood and lower prices of essential products, the Greek government is helping against the energy crisis.

With a budget of almost 5 million euros, the government is funding forest farms to provide free firewood, the energy ministry said. The program includes not only the highlands and provides heating to people with low incomes.

From today, supermarkets are offering 50 essential products at affordable prices following an agreement between the development ministry and shop owners.

The prices and brands of the cheaper goods are indicated at the entrance of each commercial establishment. Prices are different in each store and customers compare where it is more profitable for them to shop.

Manufacturers and traders have pledged not to raise prices of essential goods excessively in order to reduce household costs.

As a sign of goodwill, a large fuel trading company will supply heating oil to children's hospitals for free until the end of the winter season.

