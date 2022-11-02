In Greece: Free Firewood for People with Low Incomes and Reduced Prices of Basic Necessities

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 2, 2022, Wednesday // 10:50
Bulgaria: In Greece: Free Firewood for People with Low Incomes and Reduced Prices of Basic Necessities @Pixabay

With free firewood and lower prices of essential products, the Greek government is helping against the energy crisis.

With a budget of almost 5 million euros, the government is funding forest farms to provide free firewood, the energy ministry said. The program includes not only the highlands and provides heating to people with low incomes.

From today, supermarkets are offering 50 essential products at affordable prices following an agreement between the development ministry and shop owners.

The prices and brands of the cheaper goods are indicated at the entrance of each commercial establishment. Prices are different in each store and customers compare where it is more profitable for them to shop.

Manufacturers and traders have pledged not to raise prices of essential goods excessively in order to reduce household costs.

As a sign of goodwill, a large fuel trading company will supply heating oil to children's hospitals for free until the end of the winter season.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, firewood, prices, government
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria