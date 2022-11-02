Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: We Identified 1709 Cases of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Crime | November 2, 2022, Wednesday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: We Identified 1709 Cases of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs @Nova

In just over three months, the police have identified 1,709 drivers who were driving after using drugs, said the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev. This was reported by BGNES.

Since the beginning of July, an open-ended specialized police operation has been conducted throughout the country. The emphasis is on not allowing driving after using alcohol, narcotic substances or their analogues.

9,000 vehicles and 10,000 persons are inspected daily, with 1/3 of them using the linear control method.

"For the period from July 7 to October 26, 2022, 972,544 motor vehicles and 1,271,597 persons were checked, and 77,914 acts were drawn up for the detected administrative violations. 1,709 drivers were found to have driven vehicles after using narcotic substances and/or their analogues and 796 persons who refused to be tested," said Demerdzhiev.

The application of intensive control of compliance with traffic rules and the implementation of active preventive activities will continue, promised the interior minister.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Demerdzhiev, drugs, influence, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria