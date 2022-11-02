Sweden does not rule out the possibility of Deploying Nuclear Weapons on its territory

Sweden's new prime minister has not ruled out the possible deployment of nuclear weapons on Swedish soil once the country becomes a NATO member, a reversal from the previous government's position.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took over as Sweden's leader two weeks ago, spoke in Helsinki at a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin.

Asked whether the two countries would accept nuclear weapons on their territory, Marin said: "We should not set any preconditions... We have decided that we do not want to close any doors for the future."

Kristersson agreed.

"You will get exactly the same answer from me as from the Finnish prime minister," he said.

"It is quite natural that Sweden and Finland act very jointly on these issues and have absolutely the same formalization. So I have no other intention than to go hand in hand with Finland in this sense as well," Kristersson told reporters.

However, Marin and Kristersson acknowledged that the reserves could be agreed on "later".

The Swedish Social Democratic Party, which was in power when Sweden applied for membership in May, said it would work to express "unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish soil".

In Finland, the import, manufacture, possession and detonation of nuclear explosives is prohibited by law.

Scandinavian neighbors Denmark and Norway, already members of NATO, have refused to allow foreign countries to establish permanent military bases or nuclear weapons on their territory in peacetime.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES