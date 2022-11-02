South Korea fired missiles in response to North Korea's missile tests

The South Korean army fired three missiles on Wednesday in response to the new tests of at least 10 missiles by North Korea, BTA reported.

This comes after one of the North Korean missiles landed earlier today near South Korean waters - 57 km from the South Korean city of Sokcho and 26 km south of the North's Line of Demarcation - a disputed line of demarcation in the Yellow Sea that separates the two Koreas.

The three South Korean air-to-surface missiles fell into the sea at a similar distance from the demarcation line, the BBC said, citing officials.

Seoul's reaction shows that South Korea will retaliate firmly to any provocation, the South Korean military said, world agencies noted.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described the North Korean missile launch as a territorial invasion, as one of the missiles crossed the line between the two countries for the first time since the Korean Peninsula was divided.

North Korea fired at least 10 different missiles today. One fell into the sea 57 kilometers from the South Korean city of Sokcho. Another flew in the direction of the South Korean island of Ulleung, but fell 167 kilometers from it. Because of it, an air alert was signaled on the island. A third missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Three of the missiles were reported to be ballistic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR