COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 513 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 513, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,719 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.97 percent.

8 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 660 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 57 are in intensive care units. There are 79 new hospital admissions.

850 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,231,748 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,959 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 823 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,579,803 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,888 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,279,595 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA