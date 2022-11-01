The Investigation against Hunter Biden on the "Ukraine Affair": New details leaked from the FBI

More than 2 years after the beginning of the so-called "Ukraine affair" related to Joe Biden's son - Hunter - and his position on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, federal agents believe that there is enough evidence to bring charges against him for tax crimes. This was reported by the Washington Post and CBS earlier in October, citing their sources. This information marks some development on the topic, which was last widely discussed in March - when the mother of his child testified in court in Delaware about his tax affairs. We remind you that the topic caused a huge public and political response and led to the impeachment procedure of Donald Trump, which turned out to be unsuccessful.

The latest information on the Justice Department's investigation states the Delaware prosecutor overseeing the case against the son of the current US president has not yet decided whether to file charges in the case. That federal prosecutor, David S. Weiss, originally served in Donald Trump's administration and continued to serve in Biden's in part because of the political backlash that his removal would likely cause. In September, more than 30 Senate Republicans asked Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, to grant Weiss "protection and special powers" to ensure the independence of his investigation. CBS News reported that Joe Biden's team believed the sources who spoke to The Washington Post were motivated by "frustration within the FBI with the time it's taking prosecutors to consider this case" and that the FBI "is trying to put pressure on prosecutors to act." Hunter Biden's attorney, Chris Clark, accused federal agents of illegal leaks and asked the Justice Department to investigate.

How did the "Ukrainian Affair" begin?

Years ago, Kyiv launched criminal proceedings against Joe Biden on the unsupported claims of Trump and his camp, and today the Democrat's administration is the largest donor to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. The US has delivered over billion in aid to the Ukrainians to fight against Vladimir Putin and his army.

Hunter Biden confirmed he was under investigation for tax fraud in 2020 — shortly after his father became president. It all started precisely in 2020, when the Ukrainian MP Andrii Derkach published an audio recording from 2015-2016, in which the voices of Joe Biden (then vice president under Barack Obama) and the previous Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko can be heard. Along with Secretary of State John Kerry, they were said to be discussing Biden's proposal for billion in aid to Ukraine upon the resignation of Attorney General Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating the activities of the largest Ukrainian private oil and gas company Burisma, in which Board of Directors was Hunter Biden. He held this position from 2014 until his term expired in 2019, reportedly earning ,000 a month without even having the necessary education and experience for the sector. "If you have a new government and a new attorney general, I will be ready to publicly sign off on a billion dollars in aid," the voice, which sounds like Biden's, says in the recordings. In response, Poroshenko proposed his associate Yuriy Lutsenko to this position. The company Burisma was suspected of money laundering, tax evasion and abuse of state funds. However, Shokin was unable to complete the investigation – in the fall of 2016, he was replaced precisely by Lutsenko after changes in the legislation of Ukraine, as Lutsenko did not have a legal education. Barack Obama's administration approved billion for Ukraine three months after Shokin was ousted on corruption charges. In September 2019, the White House published a transcript of the July 25 conversation between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. It was then reported in the media that Trump wanted the Ukrainian authorities to investigate Hunter Biden. According to him, Hunter abused his father's position in the Obama administration for corrupt purposes. However, it was only officially announced that there was an investigation into the owner of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky. Shokin, on the other hand, was involved in several corruption scandals, and his deputy left his job precisely because of this. Trump also said that the son of Joe Biden received 3.5 million dollars from a Russian billionaire - Yelena Baturina, wife of the former mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov. He claimed that Beijing should also investigate Hunter because he also received money from China. The Republican's accusations came during the presidential campaign, in which he faced Joe Biden. Trump's attempts to get Zelensky to investigate his opponent's son have been attacked by Democrats, who began impeachment proceedings after the Republican became president.

We also remind you that in January 2021, two criminal cases were registered in Ukraine against former President Petro Poroshenko and against US President Joe Biden. The two are suspected of interfering in the work of one of the country's former general prosecutors (Shokin). There is still no serious information regarding these cases. Shortly before the election, in October 2020, the New York Post published an article about a MacBook Pro laptop that they claimed was owned by Hunter Biden. According to the information, he had 129,000 emails and other materials compromising Joe Biden and showing that he did not run away from corrupt practices regarding Ukraine. However, the publication never provided the necessary evidence, which was based only on the story of one person - the owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, where a man who introduced himself as Hunter Biden left the device in question. Trump unsuccessfully tried to turn history into the so-called "October surprise" to derail his opponent's campaign.

What is happening with the US authorities' case against Hunter Biden?

The current investigation into Hunter Biden's tax affairs is examining whether or not he declared income related to various business deals, including overseas, the Washington Post reports. Another alleged crime that federal agents found was Biden's claim on the federal form he filled out in 2018 to buy a gun — that he was not addicted to drugs and did not use them illegally. In his memoirs, however, he wrote that during that year he often took narcotic substances.

“We believe that the prosecutors in this case carefully and thoroughly weighed not only the evidence provided by the agents, but also all other witnesses in the case, including the defense witnesses. They should not be pressured, prodded or criticized for doing their job,“ Hunter Biden's lawyer told the Washington Post. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been named as an "accomplice" to six alleged crimes in a 634-page report on the contents of Hunter's laptop. However, the report cited by the Daily Mail was prepared by the right-wing organization Marco Polo, whose founder Garrett Ziegler is a former adviser in the Trump White House. This casts doubt on absolutely everything written in the document. It details charges of 459 crimes allegedly committed by Hunter, including crimes related to prostitution, drug distribution and possession, defrauding government agencies, illegal foreign lobbying and money laundering. Joe Biden is also alleged to have been complicit in tax evasion, violations of the Presidential Records Act and the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and the use of non-public information from government work for financial gain.

Reaction from Donald Trump

Meanwhile, the former president described the US as "evil" and said that if he had been involved in corruption like Joe and Hunter Biden, his sentence would have been "the electric chair". In doing so, the Republican commented on the Justice Department's investigation into him for the alleged illegal storage of classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. “The witch hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they have nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, I'd be in the electric chair. Our country is rigged, misunderstood and evil - we need to take it back and do it now," Trump wrote on his own social network Truth Social, as quoted by Newsweek. CNN analyzes that if the Democrats lose control of either house in Congress in the upcoming midterm elections in November, it could be catastrophic for Biden. The reason - it could lead to a series of Republican investigations targeting the Biden administration, his work on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and his son Hunter's business dealings.

Who is Hunter Biden and what is Burisma?

Robert Hunter Biden - born on February 4, 1970, is an American lawyer, the second son of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden. The 52-year-old is an investor in hedge funds, venture capital funds and private equity funds who previously worked as a lobbyist, banker, government official and lawyer at a lobbying firm. Hunter Biden was discharged from the US Navy Reserve shortly after he was commissioned for failing a drug test. From 2014 until the end of his term in April 2019, he was a member of the management board of Burisma Holdings. Hunter Biden is a founding board member of the Chinese investment firm BHR Partners. In 2020, he began presenting artwork as an artist. Burisma is a holding company for the exploration and production of energy resources. It is registered in Limassol, Cyprus, but headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine. Burisma Holdings has been operating on the Ukrainian natural gas market since 2002. It is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in Ukraine and is owned by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky through his Brociti Investments Limited. Burisma's subsidiaries include Esko-Pivnich, Pari, Persha Ukrainska Naftogazova Kompaniya, Naftogaz Garant, KUB-Gas and Astroinvest-Ukraine.

