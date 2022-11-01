Bulgaria: New Protest by Ukrainians and Hoteliers in Sunny Beach

Today, over 100 Ukrainian citizens and hoteliers protested in the center of Sunny Beach. Many of the people have suitcases and claim that the hoteliers want money already for their stay in the resorts.

Both hoteliers and Ukrainian citizens are demanding that the decision to move Ukrainian refugees from hotels to state-owned municipal resorts be reversed.

Some of the hotels stopped providing food the Ukrainians, and in others they made them pay to stay there. That's why many people have packed their bags and don't know what to do.

We remain on the streets, said desperate Ukrainian citizens, and called on the government to reconsider its decision to relocate them and leave them in hotels during the winter months.

Many Ukrainians also ask how to integrate as they are constantly being moved.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism announced that assistance to Ukrainian refugees who have sought temporary protection in Bulgaria continues by accommodating them in state resorts.

In a 15-day period until mid-November, Ukrainian citizens who have sought temporary protection in our country will be able to settle in suitable resorts.

However, hotelier Violeta Galeva asked how the Ukrainians will be taken out, since some of them lock themselves in the rooms and do not want to leave them.

The mass inspections of the interdepartmental commission, which describes the number of Ukrainian refugees accommodated in Sunny Beach, continue.

In a 15-day period until mid-November, Ukrainian citizens who have sought temporary protection in our country will be able to settle in suitable resorts. Thus, the validity period of the program is extended until 15.11.2022 for the financial parameters for accommodation and meals or for accommodation without meals.

With this, Bulgaria adheres to the main practice in EU countries, where the accommodation of refugees in hotels is a temporary measure, and it is currently suspended.

Over half a billion BGN has been spent so far to help Ukrainian citizens seeking protection in Bulgaria. BGN 200 million are at the expense of the state budget and about BGN 300 million in line with European programs and funds.

Persons with temporary protection under the Program as of 31.10.2022 /overnight stay with meals or only overnight stay without meals/ can be moved until November 15 only to shelter persons entered in the Register of Shelter Places by the Temporary Working Group of the Council on migration, borders, asylum and integration;

Persons who received temporary protection after 31.10.2022 are accommodated only in the shelter facilities entered in the Register.

Declarations for persons that participate in the program for accommodation with meals or only with accommodation without meals, will be submitted in a new way - through the Secure Electronic Delivery System (SEDS), at https://edelivery.egov.bg.

All persons who participated in the Program undertake, by 22.11.2022, to submit through the Secure Electronic Delivery System (SEDS), at the address https://https://edelivery.egov.bg, a declaration signed with the electronic signature whether for the period from 01.06.2022 to 31.10.2022 the person participated in the program with accommodation with meals or only with accommodation without meals.

The majority of Ukrainian refugees in Bansko work and do not need social assistance

The majority of Ukrainian refugees in Bansko work and do not need social assistance. Some of them bought homes, others are renting, says Anna Bangeeva - a Ukrainian who, at the beginning of the refugee wave, created a volunteer center to help her compatriots:

"We have about 700 people and from them about 150 people are looking for help. The others are divided 50 by 50 - half are still working remotely in Ukraine or in international companies. And 50% one family member has found a job".

The problem with the Ukrainian refugees, currently accommodated in small family hotels in Bansko, is serious:

"These grandmothers, single mothers with small children, disabled people, they are accommodated in such small family hotels".

The Ukrainian community in Bansko launched a petition demanding that the refugees not be moved to state resorts, and that the program, which also finances the hotels that provide accommodation and meals, continue:

"We now have a big panic in the whole of Bulgaria, because we saw in May what these resorts are like"

Over 600 of the Ukrainian refugees in Bansko have returned to their country.

