Day 251 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Almost all of Kyiv is without Electricity and Water

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Almost all of Kyiv is without electricity and water

Russian strikes against critical infrastructure in Ukraine continue. Almost the entire capital city of Kyiv is without electricity and water.

The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, reports that 40% of the residents do not have any access to drinking water. Long queues formed of people waiting to get water for their needs.

Nearly 300,000 households are without electricity. Russia continues to maintain that it only strikes military infrastructure.

Last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes so far were far from all the Russian military was capable of. According to Kyiv, Moscow is not at war with the military, but with civilian Ukrainians.

Against this background, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency began an inspection of the two facilities, in which the Russian side claims that the Ukrainians are developing the so-called "dirty bomb".

Putin confirmed the end of partial mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the end of the partial mobilization, and in Ukraine authorities warned the population that problems with electricity and water supply due to Russian shelling continued.

Without issuing a decree, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that all activities within the framework of the partial mobilization related to the call-up of citizens from the reserve have been stopped.

Analysts point out that this is necessary because the autumn recruitment for the Russian army should start today. Military districts do not have the capacity for both activities.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities warned citizens to prepare for long-term power outages due to Russian missile attacks.

"We are doing everything possible to restore energy and water supply," promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

About 40 out of 50 Russian cruise missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. The rest affected energy facilities in 10 Ukrainian regions.

350,000 households are without power in Kyiv, and 80 percent of the city's residents have no water.

In his traditional video address, the president said that each subsequent Russian attack on civilian targets in the country only makes the international consensus on Russia's responsibility easier and closer.

"There will be a response on the battlefield - to date, the total losses in the personnel of the Russian occupiers is almost 72,000 people. There will also be a response in international relations. The complete international isolation of the terrorist state is only a matter of time. There will be a response in the field of criminal responsibility - all those involved in Russian terror, all those who organized, committed and justified it, will be responsible for it before the international court," Zelensky said.

Putin called on Ukraine to ensure the safety of maritime traffic

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Kyiv to ensure the safety of maritime traffic, as Moscow says Ukraine is abusing the safe corridor for grain exports.

"Ukraine must ensure that there will be no threat to the safety of civilian vessels," Putin said at a press conference, quoted by AFP.

He accused Kyiv of using the corridor to attack the Russian navy in Crimea, prompting Moscow to suspend a deal to export Ukrainian food products.

"This attack was launched by Ukraine against the Black Sea Fleet... They created a danger to our ships and civilian vessels," said Putin.

He emphasized that Russia has not withdrawn from the deal, but has "suspended" its participation in it.

In July Russia and Ukraine signed, with the mediation of Turkey and the UN, an agreement to unblock the critically important grain from Ukraine, which is necessary to prevent a global food crisis.

The agreement created a safe corridor through which vessels can travel to Istanbul for inspections.

The deal has already allowed more than 9.5 million tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19.

Russia expanded evacuations around Kherson and continued drone attacks

The head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Vladimir Saldo, announced that the evacuation zone along the Dnieper was being expanded.

Saldo justified the decision, writing in Telegram, with the usual Russian claims in recent weeks that Ukraine may be preparing to attack the dam near Nova Kakhovka.

Kyiv denies that it is preparing such an action, and accuses forces loyal to Moscow - that they plan to stage it.

As a result of Saldo's words, the zone is expanded by 15 km. Saldo also points out another reason besides the security of the residents, which was highlighted as an "absolute priority": "This decision will allow to create an echeloned defense that makes it possible to repel the attack of the Ukrainian armed formations and the protection of our peaceful residents."

Located on the Dnieper, the city of Nova Kakhovka is important in the strategy of Ukraine, which hopes to recapture both it and the regional center of Kherson by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Ukraine, attacks continued in several cities, although there were no reports of yesterday's heavy wave of strikes. In the Poltava region (hundreds of kilometers from the front), for example, the head of the regional administration, Dmitry Lunin, wrote about explosions, there were such reports from Mykolaiv as well. The area was later reported to be under attack by "kamikaze drones". Lunin explained that the drones "fell on civilian objects", without specifying whether they were shot down, and fires broke out.

In Mykolaiv, rockets hit a residential neighborhood and a downtown high school, according to a Telegram channel that monitors events in the city. There is also talk of attacks on Dnipro, the center of the Dnipropetrovsk region. So far no casualties have been reported.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a wave of attacks on Tuesday like the previous day; A total of 78 rockets were fired in one day at Ukraine, according to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny, along with five "kamikaze drones". The new wave of attacks has left parts of Ukraine - and 80% of Kyiv - without drinking water. Last night, President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that the authorities were working hard to restore the water supply.

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov renounced his Russian citizenship

Billionaire and banker Oleg Tinkov renounced his Russian citizenship because of the conflict in Ukraine.

"I have decided to renounce my Russian citizenship. I cannot and do not want to be associated with a fascist state that started a war with its peaceful neighbor and kills innocent people every day," Tinkov said, adding: “I hope that more prominent Russian businessmen they will follow me and so we will weaken Putin's regime and his economy and ultimately he will face defeat.”

He posted a photo on Instagram of the certificate confirming the "termination" of his Russian citizenship. "I hate Putin's Russia, but I love all Russians who are openly against this insane war!". Unfortunately, it is not possible to get to the point where Russia is unable to fight Russia, he also wrote.

The banker is one of the most famous Russian billionaires. He is the founder of the Tinkov online bank. The bank is one of the largest lenders in Russia, after state giants Sberbank and VTB. Tinkov has about 20 million customers.

The 54-year-old Tinkov strongly criticized the Russian offensive in Ukraine, calling it a "senseless war" and called on the West to stop the "slaughter". In 2020, he was detained in London on US tax evasion charges. He was later released on bail and was being treated for leukemia in London. That same year, Tinkov left the post of executive director at the bank, and the bank itself distanced itself from his comments.

US on Demilitarizing the Grain Corridor: Collective Blackmail

The United States described as "collective blackmail" Moscow's requests to Ukraine not to use the grain corridor for military purposes after the attack on the Russian Black Sea fleet and the termination of participation in the agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine, reported France Press.

"This amounts to collective punishment or collective extortion," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “This is not an issue that affects only two countries on the planet. This is a problem of an urgent nature for developing countries”, he added. "The fact that Moscow is suspending its participation in the agreement is a punishment for the rest of the world, but especially for developing countries that desperately need these grain supplies," commented Price.

The spokesman expressed concern over the rise in food prices around the world, which began to be observed due to the uncertainty surrounding the grain export agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Ned Price pointed out that 66% of the wheat transported under the agreement goes to developing countries and 19% to middle-developed countries, and stressed that the suspension of the agreement is not in the interest of either Russia or the international community.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg